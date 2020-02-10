Description

Join us in Åmål, Sweden for Hobie Fishing Worlds 7, where 48 of the best kayak anglers from 20 different countries come together to compete in the World's most prestigious kayak fishing tournament. All the action will take place on Lake Vänern, the 3rd largest lake in Europe, with anglers...

Pike known for being voracious ambush predator can measure up to an incredible 140 cm long. They come in large numbers, particularly in open waters, and would be considered a magnificent trophy for any Hobie angler!



Monster perch are very common as well in the fishing waters of Lake Vänern and are often caught on lures not much smaller than themselves. A predator to the core; it lies in wait in structure to smash its prey.



Stay tuned to see which kayak angler will come out on top!





