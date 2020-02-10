Description

Got Albies?



A kayak is perfect for chasing these line screaming speed machines around as they boil up on schools of micro bait. Can you think of a more stealthy wait to target these finicky fish? On the tail end of this show we catch up with fly fishing legend, Lefty Kreh, and talk about the good ol’ days on “back bay” circa 1950 catching largemouth bass, and then we test it out ourselves from our Hobies.



Special thanks to Shawn Barham, Eric Harrison, Kevin Nakada, Cory Routh, Mike Smith, Lefty Kreh, and Walt Cary for being a part of this show!





More