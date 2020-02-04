Description

Weighing in at under eight pounds, the MirageDrive 180 produces full power in both directions and offers unprecedented maneuverability for your pedal kayak. The user can pull one of two shift cables to pivot the fins 180 degrees, almost instantly from forward to reverse and back again. Logs? No problem. With our patented Kick-Up Fin technology, the fins automatically "kick-up" when an obstacle is hit. The dual fins provide shallow water access and easy shore landings by simply pushing one pedal forward. Hobie ARC cranks adjust with the push of a button to accommodate users from child size to tall adults.



In 1997 Hobie revolutionized kayaking forever.

Experience over 20 years of innovation perfected.

Hobie’s bioengineered MirageDrive propulsion system for pedal kayaks was revolutionary in its inception in 1997 and has been evolving ever since. The MirageDrive 180 forward-reverse propulsion system with all new Kick-Up Fin technology is integrated into many MirageDrive kayaks including the Mirage Pro Anglers, Outback, Revolution series, Mirage Sport, Tandem Oasis, the single and tandem Adventure Islands and the complete inflatable series of kayaks.

