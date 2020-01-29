Description

Hobie's Track Mount Cup Holder fits all industry standard kayak gear tracks with ease. It's expansion tabs create a secure fit for anything from a soda can to a large Nalgene-sized water bottle. The handle cutout even accommodates your favorite ceramic coffee mug! A great option for adding extra drink holders to any kayak!



PN 72020201 Track Mounted Cup Holder



Features:

- Installs to any gear track

- Slides in the track to change mounting location

- Holds a wide range of hydration vessels



