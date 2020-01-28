Description

Weighing in at under eight pounds, the MirageDrive GT produces efficient power. Logs? No problem. With our patented Kick-Up Fin technology, the fins automatically "kick-up" when an obstacle is hit. The dual fins provide shallow water access and easy shore landings by simply...

Weighing in at under eight pounds, the MirageDrive GT produces efficient power. Logs? No problem. With our patented Kick-Up Fin technology, the fins automatically "kick-up" when an obstacle is hit. The dual fins provide shallow water access and easy shore landings by simply pushing one pedal forward. The cranks adjust with the push of a button to accommodate users from child size to tall adults.



In 1997 Hobie revolutionized kayaking forever.

Experience over 20 years of innovation perfected.

Hobie’s bioengineered MirageDrive propulsion system for pedal kayaks was revolutionary in its inception in 1997 and has been evolving ever since. The MirageDrive GT propulsion system with all new Kick-Up Fin technology is integrated the Compass and Compass Duo tandem.

More