- Coosa River Chain - Gadsden, AL - OCTOBER 3-4 The Hobie Bass Open Series is a national kayak fishing tournament series that provides a platform for anglers to compete in an elite 2-day event in one of several locations across the USA targeting bass. Anglers fish for large cash payouts, sponsored prizes, Hobie Fishing Worlds spots and angler of the year points which all culminate at the Tournament of Champions at the end of the season where 50 anglers battle it out for large cash payouts! Events are open to any angler aged 16 years or older and all brands of kayaks are welcome. Aside from the competition, each Hobie Bass Open Series event is fun and the comradery between anglers is part of what makes our community great. We encourage you to come out and fish with us and we hope to see YOU on top of the winners podium this year.REGISTER HERE:https://tourneyx.com/app/category/hobie-bos/QUESTIONS?Email us at [email protected] Join the conversation on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/https://www.facebook.com/groups/HobieBOS/2020 HOBIE BOS SCHEDULE- Lake Seminole - Bainbridge, GA - FEBRUARY 1-2- Lake Fork - Wood County, TX - FEBRUARY 22-23- Lake Norman - Mooresville, NC - MARCH 14-15- Lake Erie - Erie, PA - MAY 16-17- Kentucky Lake - Calvert City, KY - JUNE 13-14- Mississippi River - La Crosse, WI - JULY 11-12- California Delta - Stockton, CA - AUGUST 15-16- Lake Dardanelle - Russellville, AR - SEPTEMBER 12-13- Coosa River Chain - Gadsden, AL - OCTOBER 3-4

