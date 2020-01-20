Description

A powerful combination of performance and value. The MirageDrive Classic pedal system has dual underwater fins that drive you forward with proven speed using the power of your legs. The patented square tip fin design on the ST fins has an increased surface area while maintaining a one-foot mast length for faster speeds. With a refined design and famous Hobie quality, experience endless adventure on the water.



In 1997 Hobie revolutionized kayaking forever.

Experience over 20 years of innovation perfected.

Hobie’s bioengineered MirageDrive propulsion system for pedal kayaks was revolutionary in its inception in 1997 and has been evolving ever since. The MirageDrive Classic propulsion system is integrated the Passport 10.0 and Passport 12.5

