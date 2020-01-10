Description

When it comes to quality and performance, the Mirage Passport 12 is the best price-conscious fishing kayak on the market. Powered by legendary MirageDrive pedal performance and set up for easy rigging, you'll be on the water and catching fish in no time. In this video, Howie walks through his...

When it comes to quality and performance, the Mirage Passport 12 is the best price-conscious fishing kayak on the market. Powered by legendary MirageDrive pedal performance and set up for easy rigging, you'll be on the water and catching fish in no time. In this video, Howie walks through his fully-rigged fishing machine and covers the benefits of each accessory. To view detailed installation videos of each accessory, visit the Accessories playlist on Hobie's YouTube channel or check out https://www.hobie.com/support/mirage-passport-120/.



Please reach out to your local Hobie dealer to purchase any of the accessories covered in this video: www.hobie.com/dealers



Accessories shown in this video:

72026217 Fish Finder Fit kit

72020070 Fish Finder Power kit

78565001 Hookless Map Pocket

77701801 Vertical Rectangular Hatch kit

71702001 8" Twist and Seal Hatch kit

72020239 EVA Deck Pad kit

72020083 Power Pole Micro and UL 8' Spike

72020185 Micro Lithium Battery Pak

72020173 Anchor Trolley Kit - Wellnut Installation

84500121 H-Bar Standing Bar, Passport 12

72062101 SideKick Ama Kit

72023062 RAM Quick Release Track Ball

72023060 RAM 1" Hook2 Fish Finder Mount



For installation of Lowrance side imaging transducers, use:

72026219 TripleShot Mounting kit - required for mounting a Lowrance TripleShot

77800048 SideScan Plate kit - required for mounting a Lowrance TotalScan or 3-in-1

More