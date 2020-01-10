When it comes to quality and performance, the Mirage Passport 12 is the best price-conscious fishing kayak on the market. Powered by legendary MirageDrive pedal performance and set up for easy rigging, you'll be on the water and catching fish in no time. In this video, Howie walks through his fully-rigged fishing machine and covers the benefits of each accessory. To view detailed installation videos of each accessory, visit the Accessories playlist on Hobie's YouTube channel or check out https://www.hobie.com/support/mirage-passport-120/.
Please reach out to your local Hobie dealer to purchase any of the accessories covered in this video: www.hobie.com/dealers
Accessories shown in this video:
72026217 Fish Finder Fit kit
72020070 Fish Finder Power kit
78565001 Hookless Map Pocket
77701801 Vertical Rectangular Hatch kit
71702001 8" Twist and Seal Hatch kit
72020239 EVA Deck Pad kit
72020083 Power Pole Micro and UL 8' Spike
72020185 Micro Lithium Battery Pak
72020173 Anchor Trolley Kit - Wellnut Installation
84500121 H-Bar Standing Bar, Passport 12
72062101 SideKick Ama Kit
72023062 RAM Quick Release Track Ball
72023060 RAM 1" Hook2 Fish Finder Mount
For installation of Lowrance side imaging transducers, use:
72026219 TripleShot Mounting kit - required for mounting a Lowrance TripleShot
77800048 SideScan Plate kit - required for mounting a Lowrance TotalScan or 3-in-1
Hobie Mirage Passport 12 - Fully Rigged for Fishing
Description
