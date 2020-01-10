Description

Follow along with this guide for installing standing support on your Passport 12 fishing kayak! Hobie's H-Bar makes standing in your kayak and getting up and down from a seated position much easier. This standing bar is made of a strong 12-sided aluminum extrusion that accepts any H-Rail...

PN 84500121 Hobie H-Bar, Passport 12



