Hobie's Sidekick Ama Kit gives you extra stability in rough water, and provides added confidence when standing and fishing. Sidekicks steady your kayak by improving both primary and secondary stability and won't interfere with other accessories. The floats are adjustable to three different heights, and the installation is simple. Follow along with this video to get up and running in no time.
Featured Products:
SIDEKICK AMA KIT - LIGHT GRAY - 72062101
Hobie Mirage Passport 12 | How to Install a SideKick Ama Kit for Extra Stability
Description
