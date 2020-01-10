Howie shows you the best method for installing an Anchor Trolley Kit on the Mirage Passport 12 fishing kayak. Easily deploy an anchor, drift chute or stake out pole and move the attachment point forward or aft to hold optimal boat positioning. A simple pulley system and cleat allows for infinite adjustment along one side of your kayak.
Featured product:
Part Number: 72020273 Anchor Trolley Kit - Well Nut Installation
Learn more about the Passport 12.0 here:
https://www.hobie.com/kayaks/mirage-passport-12/
Find your local Hobie dealer here:
https://www.hobie.com/dealers/
Hobie Mirage Passport 12.0 | How to Install an Anchor Trolley for Better Kayak...
Description
