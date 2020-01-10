Description

The Mirage Passport 12 fishing kayak has a molded recess on the stern of the boat for easy installation of a Power Pole Micro shallow water anchor! Follow along as Howie shows you how to outfit the Passport 12 with a swift, silent, and secure Power Pole Micro driver and Ultra Light Spike. Use the Micro Lithium battery pack for the ultimate lightweight power solution.



Featured product:

Power-Pole Micro and UL 8' Spike, Hobie part # 72020083

Micro Battery Pack, Hobie part # 72020185



