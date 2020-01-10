Description

Check out these installation tips for outfitting your Passport 12 fishing kayak with EVA deck padding. Hobie's Deck Pad kits are custom fit to every curve of our kayaks, and deliver supreme comfort, traction and sound dampening qualities. The double layered, closed-cell foam construction features a brushed finish and is mold, mildew and stain resistant. Applies using a strong peel-and-stick adhesive backing. UV stable in harsh climates.



