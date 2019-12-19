Description

In the spring of 2019 the Ottawa/Gatineau region was impacted by the flood of the century. Rising to the need to help people in need, the local river surfing community volunteered their efforts and skills performing in cold water. ‘Wetsuits for Hire’ follows the river surfing community in putting their wetsuits to good use.

