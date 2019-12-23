Description

Power Pole Charge Unit, New Lowrance Units, 2020 Ranger, Evinrude boat gets the virgin run on Lake County Florida's Harris Chain!



Boat Logix Mounts worked amazing as well! Thanks Cashion Rods, Lew's, Strike King, Mustang, Nissan, Casio Protrek, and Resound!





#EricJackson #Kayaking...

Power Pole Charge Unit, New Lowrance Units, 2020 Ranger, Evinrude boat gets the virgin run on Lake County Florida's Harris Chain!



Boat Logix Mounts worked amazing as well! Thanks Cashion Rods, Lew's, Strike King, Mustang, Nissan, Casio Protrek, and Resound!





#EricJackson #Kayaking #Fishing



Visit our website

https://jacksonkayak.com/



Subscribe our YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/user/ericjack...



Connect with Us

https://www.facebook.com/public/Eric-...



https://www.instagram.com/ericjackson...



https://twitter.com/ejkayak/



https://www.pinterest.com/ejjackson90/

More