Description

This week we have JK Team Member Bill Schultz sharing all of his go to smallmouth baits to help you catch more fish! Get your rigging and technique questions ready! NRS has also came on board to give one of their Expedition Dry Bags away so make sure you tune in live for a chance to win with some...

This week we have JK Team Member Bill Schultz sharing all of his go to smallmouth baits to help you catch more fish! Get your rigging and technique questions ready! NRS has also came on board to give one of their Expedition Dry Bags away so make sure you tune in live for a chance to win with some Trivia!



#boredtothecore #indoortothecore

More