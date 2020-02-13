Everything you’ve always loved about the Jackson Zen, made even better!
Get it now! https://www.jacksonadventures.com/products/zen-3-0/
Whether you’re just learning to stay upright, running a beautiful river with your friends, or looking for your next creek boat, the Zen 3.0 will give you the confidence to enjoy your adventure.
Due to an increased rocker profile, the Zen 3.0 stays on top of the water like never before. It’s a dry, confidence-inspiring bow with plenty of volume to help keep you in control in crashing waves or steeper rapids. Increased rocker and slightly shorter length also makes it easy to turn and keep online, even when skipping out across backwash or dealing with cross-currents.
This hull is a great combination of zippy, fast, surfing fun with more stability and forgiveness than ever you’ve ever imagined. This boat will keep you upright like no other, but is still easy to carve around and put it on edge when you want to. The Zen 3.0 is also higher floating, with increased leg room.
From the mellowest floats, to the hardest whitewater on earth, the Zen 3.0 is going to be your new favorite river creek boat!
