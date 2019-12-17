Description

The Jackson Kayak YuPIK is here! Named for the native Alaskan peoples that coined the word “kayak” (qayaq), the Jackson YuPIK changes the very definition of versatility. Bow To Stern track systems, rigging solutions and storage pockets molded in along the entirety of the boat allows the modularity for you to rig for your adventure without limitation. Customize your fun with more room! Second seat capabilities and specialized accessories, like our new kennel cot, improves the experience for everyone. Additions like the fully trimmable seat pan, our Strap Down gear track for 360 storage security and the first ever moving standing pad system make the YuPIK the most versatile kayak on the market.



Learn more at https://www.jacksonadventures.com/products/yupik/

