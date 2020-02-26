Drew and known bass pro Gene Jensen (Flukemaster) decide to explore the scenic Savannah River rapids section. The duo are after some feisty smallmouth and hopefully some big 'ol largemouth bass.
They also learn more about the Augusta canal, its history, why it was built and what purpose it serves today. They also interview Steven King, of GA Power, to figure out how economic impact and river stewardship are a top priority with GA Power, and especially in locations where the river runs right through major cities like Augusta, GA.
Weird weather moves in and the guys work hard to figure out how the fish have reacted to the odd weather. Do they find the fish, or do the fish take the win on this fun day of river bassin'?
4 views
Uploaded by: drewgregory • Category: Fishing • Added on: 26 February 2020
