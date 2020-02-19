Description

Do you really want to be a better kayak bass angler? I show it all in this video, as you see how I pre-fished and prepared my kayak setup for the Kayak Bass Fishing TENvitational. My goal in pre-fishing is always to do much more exploring than fishing. This time, it took me to some wild places, all alone, in the middle of nowhere...just me, the swamp, the animals and the BASS!



Part II, Tournament Day, coming soon!

