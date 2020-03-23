Description

This is a new edit of old footage for a project we did with SUP the mag called "Out There" filmed in Costa Rica. With the demise of SUP the mag the film is no longer available online. I'm gonna dig it up and upload here so keep your eyes peeled! The original had a lot more story to it and voice over. Flimed by Jon Arman Surfer Dave Boehne Board: Blurr 7'5" x 24" x 73L custom

