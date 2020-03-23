Description

Although I was just a few hours south of Santiago, where I was going to be flying home the following day. I couldn't resist making the long rally south to at least get eyes on a drop I have wanted for a while; Salto Puma. The time of the year I usually venture to Chile, is when Puma is...

Although I was just a few hours south of Santiago, where I was going to be flying home the following day. I couldn't resist making the long rally south to at least get eyes on a drop I have wanted for a while; Salto Puma. The time of the year I usually venture to Chile, is when Puma is unfortunately too high. But luckily by coming in February, the timing worked out perfect with my Salto Maule project. Despite risking missing my flight home, I knew I need to see it for myself. To my absolute joy, it was on the low end but in, and I finally got to check another stout off the list!

More