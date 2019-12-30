Description

Hawaii is clearly already known for being a paradise to vacation to, and while that is definitely true. I know the Big Island of Hawaii to be home of one of the greatest rivers the in the world, the Wailuku. Located in Hilo, Hawaii, it has 2 sections that are some of the best joy sections I ever get to experience. Both sections can be down down to bare bones levels, but once it rains you can also step it up and fall off some bigger drops. I find it almost impossible to not come back every winter, and I don't plan on stopping coming anytime soon. We got our first day of shredding at the perfect level for the bomb sections, as well as get one of the stouts. Such an epic start to the trip, and can't wait to see what the next few weeks bring!

