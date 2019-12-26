Description

The water was coming up slightly every day during the trip, but the last few days it really started to make bigger jumps in the level. Since the water was higher and we had gotten our fill downstream we decided to head up for a lap of the minus rapids. Here is a quick GoPro mashup of the minus...

The water was coming up slightly every day during the trip, but the last few days it really started to make bigger jumps in the level. Since the water was higher and we had gotten our fill downstream we decided to head up for a lap of the minus rapids. Here is a quick GoPro mashup of the minus rapids and the last few days enjoying one of my favorite rivers of all time!

More