I love the Scrambler. It's such a fun versatile board. From side slashing slush, to hard carving, super tight powder trees, bumps... it's just a board that does it all and does it well.



On those 8"-12" powder days, this is my go-to board because I know I can put it anywhere, no...

On those 8"-12" powder days, this is my go-to board because I know I can put it anywhere, no matter how tight, and then equally on crowded groomer days when I need a fast turning board thats going to be fun while dodging people...



