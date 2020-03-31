Description

The one-of-a-kind BOTE DEUS recreational inflatable kayak enters the kayak category with no rival. Utilizing industry-shaping design and engineering, this versatile recreational kayak is constructed with BOTE’s inflatable AeroULTRA Technology and goes from travel bag to a 11’ sit-on-top kayak in a...

The one-of-a-kind BOTE DEUS recreational inflatable kayak enters the kayak category with no rival. Utilizing industry-shaping design and engineering, this versatile recreational kayak is constructed with BOTE’s inflatable AeroULTRA Technology and goes from travel bag to a 11’ sit-on-top kayak in a matter of minutes. Remove the top chamber and it becomes a super stable stand up paddle board in seconds. The military grade PVC construction makes the DEUS incredibly lightweight as well as super easy to store and transport. Learn More: boteboard.com/deus-aero ******************************************* Website: boteboard.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/boteboards/ Instagram: instagram.com/boteboards/ Twitter: twitter.com/BOTEboards

More