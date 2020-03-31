Description

The DEUS inflatable kayak gives you more time on the water by making the entire process, all the way from setup to breakdown, effortless. Thanks to the innovative AeroULTRA construction exclusively made by BOTE, the DEUS is transported by backpack, not roof rack. Its performance on the water is just as seamless, cutting through wake with unparalleled stability thanks to its four-chamber construction and 10-inch removable center fin. Where the DEUS truly stands apart is how it can convert to a SUP platform. Aptly named as the Latin word for “god,” the DEUS reigns in portability, performance and versatility.



