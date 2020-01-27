Description

Behind the scenes look of how a BOTE Aero inflatable paddle board is made. Utilizing our industry-shaping Aero Technology, these inflatable SUPs Stand Apart. To learn more visit: https://www.boteboard.com/blogs/journ... ******************************************* Website:...

Behind the scenes look of how a BOTE Aero inflatable paddle board is made. Utilizing our industry-shaping Aero Technology, these inflatable SUPs Stand Apart. To learn more visit: https://www.boteboard.com/blogs/journ... ******************************************* Website: https://www.boteboard.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boteboards/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boteboards/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BOTEboards

More