Now with Traditional Bench Seats - The World's First Patented High Pressure All Drop Stitch Inflatable Travel Canoe has...

Now with Traditional Bench Seats - The World's First Patented High Pressure All Drop Stitch Inflatable Travel Canoe has arrived!



Say goodbye to heavy, unstable, tippy, nearly impossible to store and transport canoes! The Sea Eagle Inflatable TC16 fits in a small car trunk or closet with plenty of room to spare and sets up in under 10 minutes!



The TC16 has accomplished feats well beyond the reach of traditional canoes. It is a completely buoyant and unsinkable canoe, easy to upright and re-enter from the water, 33% lighter than comparable canoes, has incredible primary and secondary stability (stable to stand in), bow/stern molds that slice through the water, full-length flat planing surface area for additional speed, designed to create lift and reduce drag, entire hull waterline length enabling paddling speeds up to 5 mph, full length double chine system and removable rear skeg to enhance tracking and increase stability, three separate air chambers for additional safety and is rated for up to Class IV whitewater.



The World's First and Only Patented All Drop Stitch Constructed Inflatable Portable Packable Canoe!



Fully inflated the Sea Eagle 16ft Travel Canoe is sixteen feet long, thirty-eight inches wide (at center), and twenty inches deep at the highest points with a max load capacity of 915 lbs! This incredible canoe packs down to a mere 40" x 24" x 16" rectangle, fits into its own bag, is 33% lighter than traditional hard shell canoes of the same class and category, and fits into the small trunk of a Mini Cooper!



With 3" thick rigid high pressure (10 psi) inflatable drop stitch gunwales (side rails) that stand 20" at the highest points and are set at a 15° angle with a 16' long x 25" wide x 3" thick rigid high pressure (10 psi) inflatable drop stitch floor you not only have incredible initial primary stability but you also have outstanding secondary stability. Far more stable than traditional rigid hull canoes!



U.S. Patent 9,452,809

