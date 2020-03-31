The Legend of Muksu
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thelegendofmuksu
Die Legende des Muksu
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dielegendedesmuksu
The Muksu is regarded as one of the most difficult rivers in the former Soviet Union, a glacial torrent cutting through a series of blind canyons in the thin air of the high Pamirs, known in the Tajik language as the "Roof of the World." Just getting to the put in would involve six days of driving along the fabled Silk Road, and a 20-mile hike over a 15,000-foot pass while carrying boats and supplies for 10 days on the river. Only three parties had run the river before and the last, in 2013, had been forced to evacuate a team member due to high altitude pulmonary edema.
The mission was the final step in a seven-year project to run the most difficult and committing rivers in the former Soviet Union, including the Bashkaus in Siberia and the Sary-jaz in Kyrgyzstan. Trip leader Thomass Marnics of Latvia and filmmaker Olaf Obsommer of Germany had assembled a strong crew of international paddlers for the task.
The movie "THE LEGEND OF MUKSU" tells a story of great friendship, burning bridges and leaving everything behind you and a journey into the unknown to solve the RIDDLE!
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/pages/Olaf-Obsommer/183799405144336
WEBSEITE - https://www.big-O-productions.com
YOUTUBE KANAL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjSK-DaGgr4BXt_NAqheXag
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/Obsommer
GOOGLE+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/+OlafObsommer
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
The Legend of Muksu - Behind The Scene 3
8 views
Uploaded by: CHILKO • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 31 March 2020
Description
The Legend of Muksu
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thelegendofmuksu
Die Legende des Muksu
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dielegendedesmuksu
The Muksu is regarded as one of the most difficult rivers in the former Soviet Union, a glacial torrent cutting through a series of blind canyons in the thin air of...
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thelegendofmuksu
Die Legende des Muksu
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dielegendedesmuksu
The Muksu is regarded as one of the most difficult rivers in the former Soviet Union, a glacial torrent cutting through a series of blind canyons in the thin air of...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.