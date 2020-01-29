Description

Bike2Boat Norway



www.bike2boat.eu



Language german. Subtitles english.

Location: Norway Fjord Land

Year of production: 2013

Norway instead of Argentina, cycle rather than car, tent instead of tidy hotel. On their trip through Norway Olaf

Obsommer, Jens Klatt and Philip Baues will travel from river to river – by fair means and with their kayaks on a bicycle trailer. This time it‘s not only about the highest waterfall, it‘s about the journey itself: the scenery, the people and about discovering simplicity.

Land of raging waters Norway is a kingdom – not only as a system of government but also in terms of kayaking. Numerous fjords and islands indent the 25.000 kilometer long Atlantic coastline, the character of the heartland is (yet) shaped by untamed rivers and countless waterfalls.

Travelling without emissons Alrighty – roadtrip! Let‘s get the boats on the roof rack and hit the road! Or what about having a look at the carbon footprint for once? This grew quite big on the boys‘ expeditions around the globe. But on a bike? This will be a tough job ...

No pain, no gain Olaf, Jens and Philip want to »earn« the rivers they will paddle. True to the motto »pain is temporary, glory is forever« they know that they will face a stiff piece of work with their ambitious tour – mentally and physically.

Discovering tranquility And what about availablility? Usually we all have mobiles, e-mail, Skype – and in between we post our latest gossip on Facebook. Everyone who‘s not keeping up with that is labeled as an outsider pretty fast. How cool would it be, to just pull the plug and get rid of all that stress? To travel at slow speed, rather than time-zone-hopping until the head is spinning. On their bikes Olaf, Jens and Philip may will be slow, but they will have the time to really soak up all the impressions on their way.

The clock is ticking In Norway there is no nuclear energy and just one coal power station. This principally positive energy policy is threatening more and more riverine ecosystems. A lot of wild mountain gorges will be dammed to big artificial ponds anytime soon. So it‘s high time to immerse into the spectacular whitewater world before it‘s too late.

TEAM:

Olaf Obsommer The award-winning film maker and producer is a living legend in whitewater kayaking. From his first movie to his latest production »In search of the River God II« it was a long way. As the initiator of the famous Sickline event, Olaf by now executes big TV-projects for adidas outdoor and major German TV shows as SternTV and Aktuelles Sportstudio have broadcasted many of his impressive kayaking shots. Besides regional and also international programs like italian RAI and Gillette Sports report on his adventures on a regular basis.

www.big-o-productions.com

Jens Klatt Over the years, Jens gained a reputation as one of the best outdoor-photographers in the business. His works were published in numerous magazines and newspapers such as outdoor, Geo Saison, Men‘s Health, Allmountain and 4-Seasons. Jens is working for happy clients like adidas, Globetrotter, Ötztal Tourism, TK Hockey or Aqualung. As a creative mind, Jens is not only shooting extraordinary pictures but also a freelance graphic designer.

www.jensklatt.com

Philip Baues Philip is a freelance journalist writing for big German speaking outdoor magazines such as 4-Seasons, KANUmagazin, adidas magalog, Abenteuer Reisen and more. He also created ahoimag – a core magazine for the whitwater paddling scene. Philip is still going for the big stuff in his kayak and loves to travel the globe searching for adventures and new rivers.

www.ahoisius.com

