HIPS 2. - How to Improve Your Paddling Skills - Chapter 5 - FreeStyle



Francesco Salvato has dedicated his life to the kayak and descended the rivers of all 5 continents. Much in demand as a teacher, his 30 years of experience have been concentrated in this video. Director of the Free Flow kayak School, master of kayaking, in charge of the training of instructors for the Italian Canoe and Kayak Federation, Francesco Salvato has written several books on the techniques of the kayak. His studies of physical education and of subjects linked to sports technique and instruction make Francesco one of the world’s great experts on kayak technique.



A complete video, open to all, from the beginner to the expert kayaker. The technique of the kayak is addressed in a comprehensive way, starting with the basics and advancing to refined white water technique, river rescue and freestyle.

Hips is a big-O-production by Olaf Obsommer.



Hips is powered by:

Teva, WaveSport, Peak UK, Kayak Session, Sweet, Robson, Gravita Zero



INDEX

Part 1:

The Equipment

The Preliminaries Actions

Basic Elements

The Basics in Flat Water

The Eskimo Roll

Training for the Kayaker



Part 2:

The River and Its Movements

Safety and Rescue

White Water Maneuvers

White Water Technique

FreeStyle





