Auf der Suche nach dem Flussgott erzählt die Geschichte der preisgekrönten Filmemacher und bekannten Expeditionskajakfahrer Jared Mehan von NZL und Olaf Obsommer aus Deutschland.
Ihre Reise führt Sie nach Grönland, Indonesien, Chile, Pakistan und ins Herz Sibiriens in Russland.
Der Film zeigt die fantastische Welt des Kajakfahrens in einigen der letzten abgelegenen Gebiete auf der Erde. Großes Abenteuer Kino mit jungen Menschen, die Ihre persönlichen Grenzen ausloten und alles dafür investieren den Flussgott zu finden.
Kajakfahrer: 4-facher Extremkajak-Weltmeister Sam Sutton und Jared Meehan vom NZL, Tomass Marnics vom LAV, Markus Hummel, Manuel Arnu, Peter Fink, Dirk, Schwarzer, Viktor Klaus, Fabian Dörfler, Thilo Schmidt, Andreas Pfeiffer, Philip Baues, Timo Köster, Jens Klatt und Olaf Obsommer von GER, Florian Dillier von SUI und Bernhard Mauracher von AUT.
Director: Mike Hamel https://planettalk.agency
Script: Sonja Güldner-Hamel https://planettalk.agency
TV Distribution: Peter Hertrampf https://www.4msports.com
Postproduction: DropInTV https://dropintv.de
Sound Design: Olaf Obsommer
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Der Flussgott
14 views
Uploaded by: CHILKO • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 28 December 2019
Description
Auf der Suche nach dem Flussgott erzählt die Geschichte der preisgekrönten Filmemacher und bekannten Expeditionskajakfahrer Jared Mehan von NZL und Olaf Obsommer aus Deutschland.
Ihre Reise führt Sie nach Grönland, Indonesien, Chile, Pakistan und ins Herz Sibiriens in Russland.
Der Film zeigt...
Ihre Reise führt Sie nach Grönland, Indonesien, Chile, Pakistan und ins Herz Sibiriens in Russland.
Der Film zeigt...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.