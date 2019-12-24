Description

In the search for the River God is the story of the award-winning movie makers and well-known expedition kayakers Jared Mehan from NZL and Olaf Obsommer from Germany. They will take you on their journey to Greenland, Indonesia, Chile, Pakistan and the heart of Siberia in Russia.

Glories action in...

Glories action in some of the last remote areas on earth.

Their cameras were always joining them. The movie shows the fantastic world of kayaking in the deepest way possible.



Kayakers: 4 times extreme kayak world champion Sam Sutton and Jared Meehan from NZL, Tomass Marnics from LAV, Markus Hummel, Manuel Arnu, Peter Fink, Dirk, Schwarzer, Viktor Klaus, Fabian Dörfler, Thilo Schmidt, Andreas Pfeiffer, Philip Baues, Timo Köster, Jens Klatt and Olaf Obsommer from GER, Florian Dillier from SUI and Bernhard Mauracher from AUT.

