We were really excited to unveil this boat last week, but circumstances changed so we've decided to give you a rundown of Joe Robinet's new boat from our Muskoka headquarters. The Prospector 14 Pack is a versatile platform with great stability for tripping, fishing, and bringing your dog, and...

We were really excited to unveil this boat last week, but circumstances changed so we've decided to give you a rundown of Joe Robinet's new boat from our Muskoka headquarters. The Prospector 14 Pack is a versatile platform with great stability for tripping, fishing, and bringing your dog, and since Joe needed all three he chose the Prospector 14. Naturally we had to add some flair to it, so this boat has some very cool custom paint work, handy interior outfitting, and a seating system that will make him and Tripper even more efficient in the backcountry. Enjoy your new ride, Joe!



Follow Joe's bushcraft adventures on his channel- https://www.youtube.com/josephallen19



