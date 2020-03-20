Description

The Cruiser Pack Boat series continues to be extremely popular and we're extremely excited to introduce the latest edition: the Cruiser 15.8. Designed for larger paddlers or extended trippers, the 15.8 fits right into the size chart alongside our other Cruisers the 12.8, 14.8, and 16.8. Bill Swift...

The Cruiser Pack Boat series continues to be extremely popular and we're extremely excited to introduce the latest edition: the Cruiser 15.8. Designed for larger paddlers or extended trippers, the 15.8 fits right into the size chart alongside our other Cruisers the 12.8, 14.8, and 16.8. Bill Swift is super excited about this boat, and after watching this video you'll see why. Enjoy the christening of the all-new Cruiser 15.8 and its maiden voyage on open water.



To mock up your new Swift boat try our interactive boat builder here: https://swiftcanoe.com/build-price/



Don't forget to follow us on the socials for all the latest product news and updates:



Facebook - @SwiftCanoeandKayak

Instagram- @swiftcanoeandkayak

Twitter- @Swift_Canoe

More