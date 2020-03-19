The Cruiser Pack Boat series continues to be incredibly popular and we're extremely excited to introduce the latest edition: the Cruiser 15.8. Designed for larger paddlers or extended trippers, the 15.8 fits right into the size chart alongside our other Cruisers the 12.8, 14.8, and 16.8. There are several brilliant design features incorporated by David Yost, and the comfort level and paddling station are some of the best he's ever designed. Bill Swift is super excited about this boat, and after watching this video you'll see why. Follow along as he walks you through all the finer details of the all-new Cruiser 15.8 and takes it for its maiden voyage.
The Cruiser 15.8- New for 2020!
37 views
Uploaded by: carmenbaum • Category: Other • Added on: 19 March 2020
Description
