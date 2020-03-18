Description

Our marketing manager Carmen walks you through how to use the new interactive tools on our website. Whether you're doing research for a new canoe, or you'd like to mock up the perfect boat for your next trip, you can utilize these tools to identify, build, and price the perfect boat to suit your...

