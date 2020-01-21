Description

Join Bill and Michelle from the world's largest indoor late at the Toronto Boat Show to christen the all-new Cruiser 12.8! Designed by David Yost, the 12.8 is a perfect compliment to our existing Cruiser 14.8 and 16.8 models. It's a sleek boat with a tonne of style!



To mock up your dream boat try...

Join Bill and Michelle from the world's largest indoor late at the Toronto Boat Show to christen the all-new Cruiser 12.8! Designed by David Yost, the 12.8 is a perfect compliment to our existing Cruiser 14.8 and 16.8 models. It's a sleek boat with a tonne of style!



To mock up your dream boat try our new Boat Builder here: https://swiftcanoe.com/build-price/



For more information about the boat show and how to visit us, click here: https://swiftcanoe.com/events/



Website- https://www.swiftcanoe.com / https://www.swiftoutside.com



Dealers- https://swiftcanoe.com/dealers/



Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/SwiftCanoean...



Twitter- @Swift_Canoe



Instagram- @swiftcanoeandkayak



Until next time!

More