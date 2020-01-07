Description

BIG changes for 2020! We've developed a new resin infusion system that allows us to build Swift boats without an exterior gel coat. What does that mean? It means we've removed the exterior paint and improved hull strength by using a new urethane acrylate resin that's unique to the industry. This resin system creates the highest inter-laminate shear strength and the best strength:weight ratio we've ever produced. You can get the same colors and options you know and love, but with a better quality product than ever before.



Check in with Bill Swift from our Muskoka headquarters as he shows you all the available laminates and colours for 2020. Available on Swift canoes and pack boats, each laminate has different characteristics for every type of paddler, allowing you to design the right boat for your next adventure.



