Description

Bow Mount Motors combine awesome propulsion power with advanced GPS Features, the only motor solution that delivers fishing intelligence. Get to your spots quickly with 45-55lb thrust of power. Navigate easily with wireless controls. Hold your spot with SpotLock. Maintain your course with...

Bow Mount Motors combine awesome propulsion power with advanced GPS Features, the only motor solution that delivers fishing intelligence. Get to your spots quickly with 45-55lb thrust of power. Navigate easily with wireless controls. Hold your spot with SpotLock. Maintain your course with heading lock. Integrate with your fish finder. Power + Intelligence, a combo that is hard to beat! Learn more at https://www.nucanoe.com/power-bow-mount-motors/

More