Description

This video, originally released in 2019, has been revised to show features that have been updated for 2020 models.

The NuCanoe Flint is loaded with high-end features at a mid-range price. Every feature in the Flint was intelligently design, to function flawlessly and never be in your way. There...

This video, originally released in 2019, has been revised to show features that have been updated for 2020 models.

The NuCanoe Flint is loaded with high-end features at a mid-range price. Every feature in the Flint was intelligently design, to function flawlessly and never be in your way. There when you need them, out of your way when you don't. Learn more at https://www.nucanoe.com/flint-fishing....

More