Description

The Torqeedo Ultralight delivers advanced power to competitive kayak anglers and is plug & play compatible with all NuCanoe models. Drop the Torqeedo Ultralight on the F10, Flint, Frontier 12, or Pursuit to get maximum speed and range to get you to the podium. Perfect for lakes, rivers,...

The Torqeedo Ultralight delivers advanced power to competitive kayak anglers and is plug & play compatible with all NuCanoe models. Drop the Torqeedo Ultralight on the F10, Flint, Frontier 12, or Pursuit to get maximum speed and range to get you to the podium. Perfect for lakes, rivers, or saltwater...and the competitive angler looking for every advantage.



Learn more:

https://www.nucanoe.com/power-torqeedo/

https://www.nucanoe.com

More