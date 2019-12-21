Description

The PIVOT Drive is a high-performance pedal drive accessory for the F10, Flint, Frontier 12, and Pursuit. The PIVOT Drive

Is completely an add-on accessory. It does not require an intrusive hole in the deck floor. It provides superior maneuverability and position control. The Pedal Tower Rotates forward to provide a clean, open deck to stand and fish with confidence. Plus, the PIVOT Drive was designed around the existing NuCanoe kayaks, so they perform great without pedals too! You have the option to paddle, pedal, or use a motor on any NuCanoe model…and the ability to change your propulsion in a matter of minutes.

One kayak that can do everything…now that’s UNLIMITED!

Learn more at https://www.nucanoe.com/pivot-drive/.

See all NuCanoe models and products at https://www.nucanoe.com/.

