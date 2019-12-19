Description

Get a "behind the scenes" look at the PIVOT Drive Pedal System, currently in production at NuCanoe HQ. The PEDAL Drive was completely designed in house, and as all the custom designed parts and components are arriving the various sub-assemblies are being put together. See all...

Get a "behind the scenes" look at the PIVOT Drive Pedal System, currently in production at NuCanoe HQ. The PEDAL Drive was completely designed in house, and as all the custom designed parts and components are arriving the various sub-assemblies are being put together. See all that goes into the PIVOT Drive, and the attention to detail to ensure each PIVOT Drive performs flawlessly.

More