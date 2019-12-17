Description

The Flint delivers the features, performance, and potential of a high end kayak, but at a fractional of the price. Only $999 for 2020, the Flint boasts MADE IN THE USA quality from bow to stern. It is packed with useful features that enable a clean open deck, even when fully outfitted. The Flint is amazing in rivers, easy to paddle in lakes, and a breeze to handle off the water. Despite it's limited price, the Flint is full of potential, with the ability to PADDLE, PEDAL with the PIVOT Drive, or POWER with NuCanoe EPS, a Torqeedo Ultralight, a Honda Outboard, or a bow mount motor.



Learn more at https://www.nucanoe.com/flint-fishing-kayak/

See propulsion options at https://www.nucanoe.com/paddle-pedal-power-kayaks/



