Description

The Aztron SOLEIL 11.0 & SOLEIL XTREME 12.0 multi-functional SUP collection is the ultimate SUP being an ideal match with windsurfing and sit-on-top kayaking. The most selling all-round and touring board shape combines easy paddling with a windsurf option, giving the rider absolute freedom and control in all situations. With our Double Double (Double Chamber plus Double Layer Fusion) design and two options of 4.0 and 5.0 sail, even more brutal winds and wave conditions can be handled with confidence.

A smart design of multiple handles and extra D-ring connectors makes the board much more fun than a regular stand up paddle board. Power, dynamic and multi-functional, the SOLEIL board won't let you down. It's the advanced all-in-one set for discerning rider who knows exactly what they want!"

