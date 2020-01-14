Meet the performance kayak family of paddles from Aqua-Bound, now available with the all natural carbon bent shaft. When it comes to your energy, these curves conserve.
The lightest bent shaft on the market allows touring paddlers to reduce fatigue and prolong their time on the water by aligning wrists in a more natural position. Setting out to design the most comfortable bent shaft in kayaking, your favorite Aqua-Bound® Whiskey and Tango paddles are available as bent shafts and exceeding expectations on all fronts.
Learn more here: https://aquabound.com/bent-shaft-paddles-by-aqua-bound
Proudly hand-built in Osceola, Wisconsin, USA.
Description
