Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Whitewater Rescue Kit - Rescue Tape – The Long and Short Of It

Source:WWTCC
When:57 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Here at Whitewater we love having a chat about kit and lately there’s been a lot of chat in the office about safety kit. For some reason safety tapes seem to keep coming to the front of the discussion

→ read original → WWTCC

More from WWTCC

The Ozone – The all-round River/Play king!

WWTCC (5 hrs. ago) - Fast forward a decade or two and Pyranha seem to be feeling a little nostalgic too. Carrying on from a long list of river play designs such as the Ina Zone, Pro Zone and Sub Seven, Pyranha have now released the Ozone, a boat Pyranha hopes will let you enjoy every moment on the water.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Palm PFD Updates: What’s changed for 2020?

WWTCC (Jan 15) - While the new Palm Nevis has been all over the social medias and winning awards, some may not have realized that Palm have fully revamped their range of white water PFD’s! While you’ll definitely recognize the names, and they do look quite similar to there predecessors, we thought we’d write a quick blog highlighting how things have been changed and improved.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Thames, home to amazing weirs for paddlers to get whitewater training and practice

WWTCC (Dec 4 2019) - The Thames valley is renowned for its weirs, making it the perfect venue to learn all the fundamentals to become a proficient paddler.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Top Picks: Touring PFD’s

WWTCC (Nov 19 2019) - Being based on the Thames, all apart from perhaps 3 weeks a year, canoe and kayak touring is the order of the day. As such, we spend a lot of our time comparing, contrasting and discussing the merits of different touring PFD’s (personal flotation devices) both in the office and with customers. The same points always get raised when new and existing buoyancy aids get discussed: what is the fit like, how good are the pockets, how well does it float, and how well do the materials hold up?  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.