Palm PFD Updates: What’s changed for 2020?

WWTCC (Nov 19 2019) - Being based on the Thames, all apart from perhaps 3 weeks a year, canoe and kayak touring is the order of the day. As such, we spend a lot of our time comparing, contrasting and discussing the merits of different touring PFD’s (personal flotation devices) both in the office and with customers. The same points always get raised when new and existing buoyancy aids get discussed: what is the fit like, how good are the pockets, how well does it float, and how well do the materials hold up? read more...